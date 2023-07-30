Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $45.91 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

