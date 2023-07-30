Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $154.17 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $155.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $143.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

