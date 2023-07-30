Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.02

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.02 and last traded at $125.01, with a volume of 15548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.23.

Hitachi Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.25. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

