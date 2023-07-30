HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
HLTRF opened at $4.75 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.
About HLS Therapeutics
