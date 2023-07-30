HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

HLTRF opened at $4.75 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

