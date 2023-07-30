Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Down to $19.25

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $18.80. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 56,014 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 298,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 431,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.