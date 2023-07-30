Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

HRZN opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $375.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.25 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.