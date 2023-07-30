Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

