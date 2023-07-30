Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $18.18 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.