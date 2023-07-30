Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

