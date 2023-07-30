Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
HSON stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.