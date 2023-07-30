Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

