Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Trading 14.3% Higher

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 168,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 62,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Hudson Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

