Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $591.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Humana by 330.2% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 69.8% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $453.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

