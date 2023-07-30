Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $12.17 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

