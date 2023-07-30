Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Financial Review

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.58 -$77.21 million ($1.09) -5.62 Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 2.70 -$60.83 million ($0.29) -1.54

Volatility and Risk

Hycroft Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -30.72% -6.24% -4.94% Hycroft Mining -183.06% -101.21% -23.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.64, indicating a potential upside of 57.31%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.