Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Ideal Power Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 9,766.25%.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
