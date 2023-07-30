Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Ideal Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 9,766.25%.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

About Ideal Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Articles

