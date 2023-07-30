iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 88,028 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,410.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iHeartMedia Price Performance

IHRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.79). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

