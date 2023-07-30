Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.85.

A number of research firms have commented on IMCR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $65.78 on Friday. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Immunocore by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,343 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $21,067,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,950,000 after acquiring an additional 270,636 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $12,625,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

