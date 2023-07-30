Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.31.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 5.0 %

TSE:IMO opened at C$71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.16. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$53.43 and a one year high of C$79.83. The firm has a market cap of C$41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.9491124 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

