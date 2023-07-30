Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) vs. California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) Head to Head Survey

California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Free Report) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 10.57 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for California Resources and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats California Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

