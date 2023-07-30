Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.40

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Indra Sistemas Trading Up 24.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Indra Sistemas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0973 dividend. This is an increase from Indra Sistemas’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.