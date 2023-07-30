Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.61

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 84467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

