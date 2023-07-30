Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.61

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 84467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
