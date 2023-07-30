Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) PT Raised to GBX 735 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($8.98) to GBX 735 ($9.42) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Informa in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.51) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 824 ($10.57) to GBX 850 ($10.90) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Informa Stock Performance

IFPJF stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Informa has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $9.85.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Stories

