Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) PT Raised to €12.50

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley to €12.50 ($13.89) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $12.75 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

