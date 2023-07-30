ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,096,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 431.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $92,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after acquiring an additional 619,542 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.3 %

ING Groep stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.