Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires 540 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 540 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $17,587.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,059.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

