Insider Buying: Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Buys A$19,720.00 in Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Mohan purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,720.00 ($13,324.32).
Samuel Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):
Frontier Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Frontier Energy Company Profile
Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.
