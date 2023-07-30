Insider Buying: Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Justin Mouchacca bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,875.00 ($11,402.03).
Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania.
