Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $15,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $437.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

