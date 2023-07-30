Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Buys $28,740.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 93,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 671,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

