Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,400 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 709,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,551.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,652.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 600 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $3,444.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

