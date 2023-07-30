Insider Buying: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO Buys 1,900 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $339,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, David Andrew Borrmann bought 500 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $4,562.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $4,508.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $4,290.00.

On Monday, May 1st, David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $241.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern First Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

