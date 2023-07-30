Insider Buying: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Acquires $64,763.10 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,026,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,708,751.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TDW opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $62.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after buying an additional 230,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tidewater by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,389,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 342,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tidewater by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

