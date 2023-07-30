Insider Buying: WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Purchases A$36,500.00 in Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Alexa Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.46 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,500.00 ($24,662.16).

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

