Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) General Counsel Sells 1,860 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

