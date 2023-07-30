Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $26,785.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.