Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $62,781.20 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $182,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Mcgee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $205.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.52. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $206.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

