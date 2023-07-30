Insider Selling: Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Sells $22,477.99 in Stock

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Nigon sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $22,477.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Northern Technologies International Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NTIC stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
