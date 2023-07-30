Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 2,365 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $110,800.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Durant Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $130,398.45.

On Monday, July 24th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 200 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $9,364.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10.

Nuvalent Stock Up 4.5 %

Nuvalent stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $49.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 115.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after buying an additional 709,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,953,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 506,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

