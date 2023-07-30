Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells 14,780 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $43,896.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,404,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,990,557.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $53,946.94.

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $65,664.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.27. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

