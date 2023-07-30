Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells 18,103 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $53,946.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,443,307 shares in the company, valued at $22,181,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,780 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $43,896.60.

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $65,664.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PVL stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.47%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

