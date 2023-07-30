Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

INTC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

