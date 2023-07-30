Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 44.2% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.4% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

