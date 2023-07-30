Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.53.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $42.36 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $312,957. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

