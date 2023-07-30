Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.77

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.77 and last traded at $56.14, with a volume of 1048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,400 ($56.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,400.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

About Intertek Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.8454 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th.

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.