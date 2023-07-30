Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 665,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 168,608 shares.The stock last traded at $43.20 and had previously closed at $40.94.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $909.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.