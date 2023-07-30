Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 88,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 34,204 shares.The stock last traded at $80.92 and had previously closed at $80.31.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
