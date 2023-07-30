Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 88,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 34,204 shares.The stock last traded at $80.92 and had previously closed at $80.31.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.