Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 253 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,242,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,594,000 after acquiring an additional 148,364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $174.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

