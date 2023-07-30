IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 guidance at $1.05-1.35 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $130.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,006,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,247,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.