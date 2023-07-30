iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
