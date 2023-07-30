iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

