iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.18

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 1734197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $151,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

